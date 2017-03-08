Spring ISD Board of Trustees to meet in work session March 9 and regular session March 21

HOUSTON – March 7, 2017 – The Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Gordon M. Anderson Leadership Center, 16717 Ella Blvd. The agenda will include a review of items that will be presented to the board for approval at the regular board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.

Presentations of note include: a report on the 2017-18 High School Education Planning Guide, an update on safety and security, and continued discussion of the preliminary 2017-18 budget. See Full Agenda.