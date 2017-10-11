Spring ISD Board of Trustees to Meet in Work Session Oct. 12 and Regular Session Oct. 17

HOUSTON – Oct. 10, 2017 – The Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet in a work session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Gordon M. Anderson Leadership Center, 16717 Ella Blvd. The agenda will include a review of items that will be presented to the board for approval at the regular board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Presentations of note include: the 2017 Appraisal Roll Certification and 2017 Tax rate, targeted elements of the Campus Improvement Plans for Clark Intermediate School and Dekaney High School that will be implemented and monitored this school year; and updates on the 2016 Bond program as well as the EVERYday counts– attendance matters initiative. See Full Agenda.