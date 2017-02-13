Spring ISD to hold Attendance Boundary Review Meetings Community survey on attendance boundaries also available online

HOUSTON — Feb. 10, 2017 – Four community meetings are planned for February to gather feedback from the Spring Independent School District community about proposed attendance boundary changes. The feedback and proposals will be shared with the Spring ISD Board of Trustees, and new attendance boundaries could be approved as early as March.

“Over the last decade our district has seen a mix of growth and decline across its attendance zone. This has resulted in some schools operating over building capacity, while other schools have space to accommodate more students. In addition, our recent voter-approved bond program includes one new middle school and a ninth-grade center for each of our three comprehensive high schools,” said Spring ISD Superintendent Dr. Rodney Watson. “The combination of those things makes now the right time to make changes to accommodate current students as well as plan for the future.”

The proposed changes, which are designed to even out school capacity across the district, create stronger and clearer feeder patterns and prepare for a new middle school in the north, are planned to be rolled out in two phases. The short-term option will go into effect with the start of the 2017-18 school year, while the long-term proposals won’t go into effect until 2020-21.

Community members are invited to the meetings to learn more about the proposals as well as provide feedback to district administrators. All meetings are open to the public and are scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. The meeting schedule is below:

Thursday, Feb. 16 – Dueitt Middle School, 1 Eagle Crossing, Spring

Thursday, Feb. 16 – Wells Middle School, 4033 Gladeridge Dr., Houston

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Bammel Middle School, 16711 Ella Blvd., Houston

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Twin Creeks Middle School, 27100 Old Cypresswood Dr. Spring

Spring ISD has also launched an online survey, in English and Spanish, to give community members the opportunity to share their opinions about any potential changes and the impacts they might bring. Parents of current Spring ISD students will be emailed an invitation, including a survey link, to submit their feedback about both proposals. Community members can share their input through the district’s elevate tool, which can be found on the district’s website and every campus website.

The survey will be open Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 24.

For more information about the attendance boundary review process or to review current and proposed attendance zones go to www.springisd.org/abr.