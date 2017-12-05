Spring ISD and Honda of Spring Partner Again to Give Away a New Car to a Deserving High School Senior

HOUSTON – Dec. 5, 2017 – The Spring Independent School District is inviting all high school seniors to participate in a car giveaway program sponsored by Honda of Spring. Deserving seniors can qualify to win a brand-new 2018 Honda HR-V if they meet specific requirements related to academics, attendance and community service.

“We appreciate Honda of Spring’s generosity and their commitment to supporting our students. This sponsorship is a great example of how community partners can make a difference in the lives of students by encouraging them to try harder, reach higher and give back to their community,” said Superintendent Dr. Rodney Watson.

The Smart Kid Cool Car program recognizes students who are motivated academically and also active in service to the community. Requirements include maintaining a cumulative 2.5 GPA, passing all state-required EOC exams, maintaining a 95-percent attendance rate during the year, completing 25 hours of community service in the Spring community and having no out-of-school discipline infractions.

“It is just as exciting for us as it is for the seniors. We are so glad to bring this project to Spring ISD,” said Honda of Spring General Manager Chuck Jett, whose dealership is sponsoring the event for the second year in a row.

Angela Ace Fontelera Alex, a 2017 Carl Wunsche Sr. High School graduate, was the grand prize winner last year – the inaugural year for the giveaway. She registered her surprise all the way to the stage where she was handed the keys to her brand new car. “Thank you Mr. Jett for giving us the opportunity to have the chance to win a free car. We are so blessed,” Alex said.

Seniors from five participating high schools are eligible: Carl Wunsche Sr. High School, Dekaney High School, Spring Early College Academy, Spring High School and Westfield High School. An award celebration and drawing is being planned for May 2018, giving seniors enough time to meet the program’s requirements.

Juniors in high school are also encouraged to review the requirements so they can start preparing for the opportunity to take part in the Smart Kid Cool Car program in 2019.

Students may go to www.springisd.org/smartkidcoolcar for more information on how to qualify for the drawing.