Spring ISD Launches School Quality Survey April 4

HOUSTON – April 4, 2017 – Spring Independent School District is offering parents, campus-based employees, and middle and high school students the chance to provide feedback on individual Spring ISD campuses in its 2017 School Quality Survey. The survey asks for feedback about education quality, academics, student support, family involvement, school leadership, safety and more.

“Listening to our community is the best way to understand what our schools do well, and where we should be doing more,” said Dr. Rodney Watson, superintendent of schools. “The school quality survey will help us capture additional information that we – school leadership and district administration – can use to review 2016-17 and plan for the upcoming school year.”

Campus-based employees and parents should check their email for a personal invitation and survey link. The survey will also be available at www.springisd.org. Students in grades 6–12 will participate during the school day.

The online survey is compatible with any computer, tablet or smartphone; however, paper surveys are available upon request at the front office of any Spring ISD campus.

The survey is offered in English and Spanish and will be open Tuesday, April 4 – Friday, April 14.

Independent research and communications firm K12 Insight is administering the survey and compiling the results. All responses are strictly confidential. No one in the district will be able to connect a participant to his or her answers.

If you have questions about the survey, feel free to send a message via the elevate tool and select General Inquiries and Comments.