Spring ISD Summer Graduation Ceremony Set for Aug. 11

HOUSTON – Aug. 1, 2018 – More than a hundred Spring ISD students will receive their diploma during the Spring Independent School District’s summer commencement ceremony to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at Dekaney High School, 22351 Imperial Valley Dr.

The event will feature a combined ceremony for graduates from each of the district’s high schools. The Spring ISD Board of Trustees, students and school administrators will preside over the ceremony.

“Graduation is a major milestone for students and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson. “We have worked together to prepare them for this day, as well as the days ahead, and I am confident in their ability to achieve their goals. I look forward to celebrating this great achievement with our summer graduates, their families and friends.”

Dekaney High School has ample parking for friends and family planning to attend. Air horns, balloons, signs, banners and flowers are prohibited. Guests will be allowed into the facility one hour before the start of the program.