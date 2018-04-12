Spring Students Prepare for the 67th Annual Spring Livestock Show and Fair April 26-28

HOUSTON – April 12, 2018 – Continuing a 67-year tradition in the Spring community, Spring ISD student projects will be center stage at the Spring Livestock Show and Fair April 26-28 at Nagy Pavilion, 24037 Hardy Rd. Livestock shows will be scheduled throughout the three days, with special events featured on Friday and a live auction on Saturday.

Coordinated by Spring Tri-Club, the annual event will showcase hundreds of entries – including livestock, arts and crafts, welding and woodworking products, such as picnic tables and benches, as well as food, horticulture and photography – by students involved in FFA, Family Career and Community Leaders of America and Spring 4-H.

“For decades, the Spring Livestock Show and Fair has provided students the opportunity to learn a variety of life skills while developing strong character traits that will help them be successful, not only at the annual fair, but throughout their lives,” said Marsha Cook, Spring Tri-Club president. “For many of these students, this event concludes a year-long, daily commitment to caring for their animals, and we invite the community to come see the results of their hard work and show their support at the auction.

Jasmine Moynahan, a sophomore at Spring High School and president of the school’s FFA chapter, will be showing a lamb, a pig and breeder rabbits at the fair. With her eyes set on earning a degree from Texas A&M and becoming a veterinarian who specializes in equine and large animal practice, she sees the experience she is gaining through FFA as a way to prepare for her future career.

“The FFA has become like my second family,” Moynahan said. “We all get together at the barn sometimes, and we help each other work with our animals. When we have problems, we ask each other to help figure it out together as a team.”

Moynahan said she hopes community members will come out to the fair, really have a good time, and invest in the future of agriculture by supporting the students who will be representing Dekaney, Spring Westfield and Carl Wunsche Sr. high schools at the event.

Funds raised at the sale will be used for student scholarships and to finance future projects that many students would not be able to finance themselves. The public will have several opportunities Saturday, April 28 to show their support for the students involved in the program, including a silent auction at 9 a.m. and a live auction at 12:30 p.m.

“Proceeds from the purchase of Scholarship Cakes, the special events and in-kind donations go toward funding scholarships for graduating seniors. In the past six years, scholarships worth over $43,000 have been awarded to deserving seniors,” Cook said.

In addition, each year an honoree is chosen for making a lasting impact on Spring Tri-Club, and this year Brannon and Tracey Hershey will share that honor. The couple began their involvement with the Livestock Show and Fair 20 years ago when their two children, both graduates of Spring High School, were members of Spring 4-H. The Hersheys, who have stayed involved by working at the event and being among the top buyers at the auction, will be recognized during the opening ceremony on Saturday.

There are several ways to support the Spring Livestock Show and Fair, including sponsorships of animal projects, tents, scholarships, and buckle and banner awards; live auction; silent auction; private sale; and add-ons. To be a sponsor, contact springtriclub@yahoo.com or call Marsha Cook at 281-384-3122. In addition, donations can be made to the Spring ISD Stampede Buyers Group by contacting Spring ISD Executive Director of Strategic Planning Miguel Perez at 281-891-6132 or mperez5@springisd.org to donate.

Spring Tri-Club, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization. Forms and detailed information are located online at www.SpringTri-Club.org.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, April 26, 2018

9:00 a.m. – Market Rabbit Show

1:00 p.m. – Market Goat Show

2:30 p.m. – Market Lamb Show

6:00 p.m. – Market Swine Show

Friday, April 27, 2018

9:00 a.m. – Poultry Show

12 Noon – Breeding Heifer Show

12:30 p.m. – Market Steer Show

3:00 p.m. – Torch Cutting Contest

5:00 p.m. – Teach the Teacher Contest

6:00 p.m. – Pee Wee Showmanship and Stick Horse Races

6:30 p.m. – Old Timers Showmanship

7:00 p.m. – Alumni Showmanship

Saturday, April 8, 2017