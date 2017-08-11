STAND OFF IN GRIMES COUNTY

On the date of Thursday, August 1Oth 2017 at 12:29 AM, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence located in the 8000 Block of FM 1696 near the Bedias Community of Grimes County in regards to a reported disturbance.

The reportee described a physical altercation involving family members which resulted in an individual being shot.

At 12:48 AM, Deputies arrived on scene where they located the victim who was identified to be a 20-year­ old male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Deputies further learned the suspect was the victim’s brother-in-law, Brandt Lee Jamail, 46 year of age. Jamail refused to exit the residence upon Deputies arrival.

Members of the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (Tactical Unit) were called to the scene. A short while later, Jamail exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident or use of force.

Jamail was transported to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by Investigators and confessed to shooting in the general direction of the victim to scare him over a recent altercation over narcotics.

Jamail was booked into the Grimes County Jail for offense of Deadly Conduct which is a 3rd Degree Felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison with a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Jamailwas later magistrated by Grimes County Pct # 2 Justice of Peace Lester Underwood who set bail at

$5,000. Jamail posted bond and was released from custody on the same date.

This is not the first incident that law enforcement has had contact with Jamail pertaining to assault offenses. On the date of Sunday, May 21st 2017, Jamaii had been arrested by Deputies for the offense of Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon, a 2nd Degree Felony punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine not exceed $10,000. Jamail had been arrested in relation to a dispute with neighbors and a handgun was displayed during the commission of an assault. Jamail had also posted bond in relation to this incident.