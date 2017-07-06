State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $2.4 Billion in June

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said today that state sales tax revenue totaled $2.4 billion in June, 10.3 percent more than in June 2016.

“Growth in sales tax revenue was due to increased collections from most sectors of the economy — though the gains still did not offset May’s weaker-than-expected franchise tax collections,” Hegar said. “Receipts from the wholesale trade, information and oil- and gas-related sectors in particular saw significant gains.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in June 2017 is up 5.5 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax revenue is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 56 percent of all tax collections. Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes, motor fuel taxes and oil and natural gas production taxes also are large revenue sources for the state.

In June 2017, Texas collected the following revenue from those taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $414.5 million, down 1.7 percent from June 2016;

motor fuel taxes — $312.4 million, up 5.9 percent from June 2016; and

oil and natural gas production taxes — $269.9 million, up 31.5 percent from June 2016.

For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch.