Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Yields Multiple Felony Offenses

On 3/8/17 around 1:30pm, Pct. 4 Deputies were watching an area in Porter that is frequented by drug activity close to Loop 494 and FM 1314. They ran a license plate on a silver Dodge pickup that came back as stolen. As deputies approached the truck it fled the area; deputies pursued the vehicle into a nearby residential area. The suspect lost control on McShan Lane; the suspect then fled on foot. Deputies gave chase, jumping over several fences and ordering the suspect to stop. After a Taser deployment the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect is identified as Brown, Brian 12/12/79 from Humble, TX. The license plate on the truck were stolen out of the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s jurisdiction, the truck was stolen from the Houston Police Department’s jurisdiction. Also in the vehicle deputies located a brown liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine. Brown was transported to Kingwood ER because he advised deputies he swallowed approximately 8-10 Oxycodone pills in attempt to get rid of them.

Brown is currently charged with four felony offenses has an active warrant out of San Jacinto County for attempting to escape custody.

Constable Hayden advised, “My deputies work relentlessly keeping drugs and theft, two offenses go hand in hand out of the East Montgomery County area and we will continue to do so”.

Arrested:

Brown, Brian (date of birth 12/12/79)

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle – State Jail Felony Evading Arrest/Detention w/ Vehicle – 3rd Degree Felony Tampering/Fabricate Physical Evidence To Impair – 3rd Degree Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd Degree Felony