Suspect arrested for Stolen Equipment thanks to Citizen report

On July 26, 2017, Detectives with the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force received information on the location of a possible stolen trailer and water well drilling equipment valued at $20,000. Detectives were alerted after a local business became suspicious after contracting with the suspect. Through the investigation law enforcement learned Bobby Dunn was listed as a possible suspect in a theft of a similar trailer and water well drilling equipment from “The Boat Lift Company” only a few days earlier. Detectives located the stolen equipment and Dunn on the job site, at which time he was interviewed by Detectives. As a result of the investigation Detectives arrested Bobby Dunn for State jail Felony Theft and transported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail. The trailer and water well drilling equipment was released back to the rightful owner.

The arrest and recovery of the stolen equipment is accredited to the cooperation of law enforcement and valuable information received from citizens of Montgomery County to report suspicious activity.

If you have, any information related to this suspect or think you might be a victim, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.