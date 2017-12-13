SUSPECTS IN TWO SEPARATE BANK ROBBERIES SOUGHT

(HOUSTON, TX) – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s help identifying and locating two men who, on separate occasions, robbed two Houston area banks. One robbery occurred this past Friday, the other in March 2017. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the bank robbers.

The first wanted suspect robbed the Chase Bank located at 24230 Northwest Freeway on Friday, December 8, 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m. The suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding cash. At some point, he displayed a weapon. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was physically injured.

He’s described as a black male, 45-50 years old, approximately 5’6” tall, and weighing 145-150 pounds. He had a gold tooth, black hair, a beard and mustache, wore eyeglasses, a white ski hat with pom poms, a dark, long-sleeve, plaid flannel shirt, beige/khaki pants, and dark gloves. He left in possibly a red Ford Mustang.

The second suspect is wanted for the March 18, 2017 robbery of IBC bank located at 544 West Grand Parkway South in Katy. The suspect entered the bank at approximately 11:30 a.m. and handed the teller a threatening note demanding cash. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. He’s described as a clean-shaven white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’8”-5’9” tall, of medium build, and short hair. He wore all black clothing, long sleeves or wraps around his arms to possibly cover tattoos, and a dark baseball hat. The suspect was seen leaving in a dark blue or black Nissan Sentra.

Bank surveillance photographs of the suspects are attached as .jpg files. They can also be found on Twitter @FBIHouston.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.