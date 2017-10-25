Tammy J. McRae Tax Assessor-Collector Montgomery County -2017 TAX STATEMENTS IN THE MAIL

Property tax statements for 2017 are in the mail! Just over 311,850 statements were mailed earlier this week according to Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector, Tammy McRae.

Statements are a couple of weeks later than normal this year due to delays in the tax rate process created by Hurricane Harvey. Please note that these statements are based on the original 2017 certified values. Taxpayers whose property suffered hurricane damage and is currently being reappraised by the Montgomery Central Appraisal District or Harris County Appraisal District should expect a corrected statement or refund once reappraisals are complete.

The Montgomery County Tax Office is pleased to offer numerous payment options including:

Online using Credit/Debit Card

By Phone (1-866-549-1010) Use Bureau Code: 7898505

e-Check

Pay in Person Using Credit/Debit Card at any of the 5 tax office locations

“We are pleased to provide free e-Check services and low convenience fees to our taxpayers. The convenience fee charged by the vendor to pay by credit or debit card remains at 2.15%,” said McRae. Taxpayers may pay online by going to http://mctx.org/tax and select Property Tax or access their individual account by scanning the QR code on the statement with a smart device. Tax statements can also be downloaded from the website. Tax statements for properties paid through mortgage escrow accounts were sent to the requesting mortgage company. A printable version of the receipt is available online and paper receipts will be issued upon request.

Taxpayers are urged to contact the Tax Office if they have not received their tax statement by mid- November. “It is important that a property owner contact us if they do not receive their statement,” said McRae. All property taxes must be paid by January 31, 2018 to avoid incurring penalties and interest.

For additional information please visit the tax office website or call 936-539-7897. “We look forward to serving the needs of the taxpayers of Montgomery County” states Ms. McRae.