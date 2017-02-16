Teacher at Lone Star Elementary, Jennifer Runnels, dies from injuries in accident Wednesday night on FM 2854.

A man was also killed in the accident. He was 31-year-old Floyd Nelms Jr. of Conroe.

Montgomery ISD Statements on loss of Lone Star Elementary 4th Grade Teacher, Jennifer Runnels

Email sent to staff on Wednesday evening, February 15, 2017 from

Lone Star Elementary Principal, Dr. Catherine Bartlett

Parents,

This evening a heartbreaking tragedy struck our Lone Star family when Mrs. Runnels, a fourth grade teacher, failed to survive a car accident. We will have additional counselors and administrators on hand throughout the week for our boys and girls. However, news of this nature may need to be broken by parents. We will work to provide a sense of love and normalcy at the campus. Please do not hesitate to call our counselor, Mrs. Krug, or any administrators for further support.

Catherine Bartlett

Principal

Email sent to staff on Thursday morning, February 16, 2017 from

Montgomery ISD Superintendent, Dr. Beau Rees

MISD Family–

Last night, a heartbreaking tragedy struck our MISD Family when Mrs. Jenny Runnels, Lone Star Elementary School 4th Grade Teacher, was killed in a car accident on FM 2854 near Honea Egypt. Her 10 year old daughter was hurt in the car accident, but she is in stable condition at Children’s Hospital.

This morning, all campus counselors and administrators have been at Lone Star providing support and loving care to the students and staff at LSE. Everyone has done an excellent job in this time of crisis. It is so reassuring to know how awesome our folks are in a time of crisis and how we rally around each other in difficult times.

Thank you for everything you do to make MISD a great place for kids to learn and educators to work. Please keep both families (Runnels and LSE) in your thoughts and prayers this week and in the coming months as we grapple with this tragic loss.