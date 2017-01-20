I-Ten Katy Weekend Road Closures through Monday morning, January 23rd

W Eastbound at SHEPHERD DR/DURHAM DR. Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, January 20 to 5:00 AM, Monday, January 23. Detour to IH 610 West Loop northbound to IH 45 southbound to IH 10. Only one lane will be open for local traffic between IH 610 and Shepherd/Durham. W Eastbound from IH-610 WEST LOOP to SHEPHERD DR/DURHAM DR. 4 Inside Lane(s). Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, January 20 to 5:00 AM, Monday, January 23. IH 10 is closed at N. Shepherd. Detour to IH 610 northbound to IH 45 southbound to IH 10. (Only local through traffic on IH 10 past IH 610.). W Eastbound Entrance Ramp from SILBER and WASHINGTON and TC JESTER and N SHEPHERD and STUDEMONT & TAYLOR. Total Closure. Closed continuously from 7:30 PM, Friday, January 20 to 5:00 AM, Monday, January 23. IH 10 closed at N. Shepherd exit ramp. Detour to IH 10 westbound to IH 610 northbound to IH 45 southbound to IH 10.