Texas Adds 51,300 Jobs in January

AUSTIN ? Texas employers expanded their payrolls in January with the addition of 51,300 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs. Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.8 percent.

“Texas employers and our talented workforce started 2017 on a high note with the addition of 51,300 jobs in January,” said Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Chairman Andres Alcantar. “Employers in a diverse range of industries have added 225,300 jobs over the year, a reflection of the many competitive advantages Texas offers to employers, including a strong business climate and an expanding and highly skilled workforce.”

The Professional and Business Services industry recorded the largest private-industry employment gain over the month with 14,000 jobs added. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities employment grew by 8,100 jobs in January, and Manufacturing employment expanded by 7,300 jobs.

“Private-sector employment was strong over the year with an increase in overall jobs of 183,100, and 45,900 jobs added in January,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. “Texas employers continue to strengthen the job market by expanding employment and training opportunities.”

The Amarillo and Lubbock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded the month’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 3.4 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA with a rate of 3.5 percent for January.

“Our economy continues to offer many diverse opportunities to job seekers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “I encourage all job seekers to contact their local Workforce Solutions office for assistance with job training, placement and other specialized employment services.”

An audio download with comments from Commissioner Hughs on the latest labor market data is available on the TWC press release page. Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit tracer2.com.

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas

Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands)

January 2017 December 2016 January 2016 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 158,676.0 150,527.0 8,149.0 5.1 158,968.0 151,798.0 7,170.0 4.5 157,347.0 149,037.0 8,309.0 5.3 Texas 13,358.0 12,697.1 660.9 4.9 13,353.3 12,747.3 606.0 4.5 13,113.0 12,521.5 591.5 4.5 Abilene 74.1 71.0 3.1 4.2 74.4 71.5 2.8 3.8 74.2 71.3 2.9 3.9 Amarillo 131.9 127.5 4.4 3.4 131.7 127.6 4.1 3.1 130.2 126.2 4.0 3.1 Austin-Round Rock 1,122.5 1,083.5 39.0 3.5 1,120.1 1,084.6 35.5 3.2 1,088.5 1,053.2 35.3 3.2 Beaumont-Port Arthur 175.3 160.9 14.4 8.2 173.7 160.8 13.0 7.5 174.9 162.9 12.0 6.9 Brownsville-Harlingen 167.8 154.2 13.6 8.1 166.5 154.3 12.2 7.4 164.0 152.2 11.8 7.2 College Station-Bryan 127.1 122.5 4.7 3.7 126.6 122.3 4.3 3.4 124.3 119.9 4.3 3.5 Corpus Christi 205.9 191.8 14.1 6.8 206.0 193.2 12.8 6.2 203.9 192.2 11.7 5.8 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 3,742.5 3,591.6 150.9 4.0 3,732.6 3,594.6 138.0 3.7 3,616.3 3,476.1 140.2 3.9 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,527.1 2,426.6 100.5 4.0 2,520.6 2,429.0 91.6 3.6 2,433.4 2,341.1 92.3 3.8 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,215.4 1,165.0 50.4 4.2 1,212.0 1,165.6 46.4 3.8 1,182.9 1,135.0 47.9 4.0 El Paso 354.6 336.1 18.5 5.2 354.3 337.3 17.0 4.8 346.5 329.2 17.3 5.0 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,292.0 3,102.3 189.6 5.8 3,299.6 3,125.0 174.6 5.3 3,263.5 3,103.7 159.8 4.9 Killeen-Temple 177.6 169.3 8.3 4.7 177.1 169.6 7.5 4.3 172.6 165.0 7.6 4.4 Laredo 114.6 108.9 5.8 5.0 114.6 109.4 5.2 4.6 112.2 106.6 5.5 4.9 Longview 97.8 91.4 6.4 6.6 97.7 92.0 5.8 5.9 98.4 93.0 5.4 5.5 Lubbock 157.9 152.5 5.4 3.4 158.1 153.1 5.0 3.2 154.7 149.5 5.2 3.4 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 340.6 309.8 30.8 9.0 339.9 311.9 28.0 8.2 332.5 305.1 27.4 8.2 Midland 86.4 82.8 3.6 4.1 86.2 82.8 3.4 4.0 88.7 85.2 3.5 4.0 Odessa 75.0 70.6 4.4 5.8 74.9 70.7 4.2 5.6 77.1 72.8 4.3 5.6 San Angelo 53.9 51.4 2.5 4.6 54.4 52.1 2.3 4.2 54.6 52.3 2.3 4.2 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,141.2 1,096.2 44.9 3.9 1,143.1 1,101.5 41.6 3.6 1,116.3 1,074.9 41.4 3.7 Sherman-Denison 61.1 58.6 2.4 4.0 61.0 58.8 2.2 3.6 59.7 57.3 2.4 4.0 Texarkana 64.2 60.9 3.3 5.1 64.6 61.6 3.0 4.6 64.7 61.6 3.1 4.8 Tyler 105.5 100.5 5.0 4.7 106.8 102.2 4.6 4.3 103.3 98.9 4.5 4.3 Victoria 47.0 44.2 2.7 5.8 47.1 44.7 2.5 5.2 47.5 45.3 2.2 4.6 Waco 122.1 117.0 5.1 4.2 122.3 117.6 4.7 3.8 119.9 115.2 4.7 3.9 Wichita Falls 63.3 60.4 2.9 4.5 63.2 60.6 2.6 4.2 63.9 61.0 2.9 4.5

TEXAS NONAGRICULTURAL WAGE AND SALARY EMPLOYMENT

SEASONALLY ADJUSTED

INDUSTRY TITLE Jan 2017* Dec 2016 Jan 2016 Dec ’16 to Jan ’17 Jan ’16 to Jan ’17 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,189,100 12,137,800 11,963,800 51,300 0.4 225,300 1.9 Total Private 10,243,300 10,197,400 10,060,200 45,900 0.5 183,100 1.8 Goods Producing 1,777,600 1,763,100 1,797,200 14,500 0.8 -19,600 -1.1 Mining and Logging 218,200 216,300 241,800 1,900 0.9 -23,600 -9.8 Construction 710,200 704,900 696,500 5,300 0.8 13,700 2.0 Manufacturing 849,200 841,900 858,900 7,300 0.9 -9,700 -1.1 Service Providing 10,411,500 10,374,700 10,166,600 36,800 0.4 244,900 2.4 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,454,800 2,446,700 2,409,600 8,100 0.3 45,200 1.9 Information 198,000 201,300 201,900 -3,300 -1.6 -3,900 -1.9 Financial Activities 744,900 739,100 726,800 5,800 0.8 18,100 2.5 Professional and Business Services 1,661,200 1,647,200 1,615,700 14,000 0.8 45,500 2.8 Education and Health Services 1,657,700 1,658,600 1,610,600 -900 -0.1 47,100 2.9 Leisure and Hospitality 1,319,600 1,312,600 1,275,300 7,000 0.5 44,300 3.5 Other Services 429,500 428,800 423,100 700 0.2 6,400 1.5 Government 1,945,800 1,940,400 1,903,600 5,400 0.3 42,200 2.2

