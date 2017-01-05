Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar to Release Biennial Revenue Estimate

(AUSTIN) —Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will issue the Biennial Revenue Estimate to the 85th Legislature on Monday, Jan. 9. The Biennial Revenue Estimate reports the amount of revenue available for the Legislature to spend in fiscal 2018 and 2019.

Hegar will host a news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the revenue estimate. The event will take place in the Texas State Capitol Extension Auditorium, Room E1.004, 1100 Congress Ave.

Live video streaming of the Comptroller’s prepared remarks will be accessible on the agency’s Facebook page, and on the Texas House of Representatives’ website at 9:50 a.m. You can also follow on Twitter using the hashtag #BRE2017.

Reference materials, including audio and video files of the Comptroller’s remarks, will be available for download shortly after the press conference on the Comptroller’s website.