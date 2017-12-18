Texas Comptroller’s Office Unveils New Unclaimed Property Website

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans to search for their unclaimed money this holiday season with the Unclaimed Property Division’s new and improved website, ClaimitTexas.org. “I am proud of our unclaimed property program, which has returned about $800 million to its rightful owners since I’ve been Comptroller,” Hegar said. “The newly redesigned website makes it even easier for users to search for unclaimed property, and I encourage everyone to go online, take a look around and see if there is money waiting for you or your loved ones.” New features include: an enhanced search function for more comprehensive self-service searches;

for more comprehensive self-service searches; the ability to upload claim documentation directly to ClaimitTexas.org; and

directly to ClaimitTexas.org; and better mobile features that make it easier to search on smartphones and tablets. Since the program’s inception in 1962, the state has returned more than $2 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. In fiscal 2017, the agency paid a record $281 million in claims. You can search ClaimitTexas.org to see if you have unclaimed property or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).