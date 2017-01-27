TEXAS LITTER CONTROL RECEIVES $45,000 GRANT FROM PETSMART CHARITIES® TO OFFER LOW-COST SPAY/NEUTER SERVICES TO RESIDENTS IN EAST MONGOMERY COUNTY Qualifying residents in six zip codes will receive services at no cost to proactively prevent unplanned litters

SPRING, Texas, January 26, 2017 – Texas Litter Control (TLC) today announced that it received a grant for $45,000 from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, to help spay/neuter 500 large breed dogs and puppies in East Montgomery County, Texas. TLC is targeting 6 zip codes which account for almost half of the pets entering into the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. The grant covers a spay/neuter surgery, micro-chip, rabies vaccine, DA2PP vaccine and an eCollar for large breed dogs and puppies belonging to qualifying residents at no cost. Texas Litter Control has a cat adoption program, but their main focus is on prevention. The organization’s focus on prevention of pets going into the shelter has significantly decreased the intake numbers at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter and the Conroe Animal Shelter. A key factor in getting a shelter to a 90 percent live release rate is having a robust low-cost and no-cost spay/neuter program available to the public. “We are focused on the areas which will show the biggest impact to the shelter the fastest,” explains Deana Sellens, executive director and founder of Texas Litter Control. “The Community Cat program was first in the queue because we had funding and the infrastructure to implement the program quickly. East County Dogs are the next biggest rub for the shelter, but we had no funding. Petsmart Charities stepped up to fill that void and we cannot thank them enough for the support to our community!” “Texas Litter Control has made tremendous progress to reduce shelter intake in their community,” said Kelly Balthazor, regional relationship manager, PetSmart Charities. “We hope this grant will allow them to build upon that momentum by proactively preventing unplanned litters, an important step in reducing the overpopulation of dogs and to find lifelong forever homes for all pets in need.” This grant is focused on 6 zip codes (77357, 77302, 77365, 77306, 77303, and 77372). To qualify, pet owners must show proof of residence within one of the zip codes and proof of low income (pay stub showing income of $31,200 or lower), public assistance or Social Security. If you are in a neighborhood split by 2 zip codes, and you just happen to be on the wrong side of the street, you may still qualify for this offer. This grant will provide spay/neuter services for dogs and puppies over 25 pounds when full grown. Some restrictions apply. Visit http://www.texaslittercontrol.org/free-vouchers.html for full details and to apply for a voucher or call 832-953-4936. The Montgomery County Animal Shelter has been four times over capacity for many years. It has been faced with terrible disease outbreaks and euthanasia for space. It is just not possible to keep up with the more than 20,000 animals surrendered each year. Montgomery County is a community. It is our responsibility as a community to help the shelter out and remember, to spay and neuter. Preventing even one unplanned litter can help the community take a small step towards preventing pet homelessness. If you would like to donate toward Texas Litter Control’s efforts in your community, visit our website http://www.texaslittercontrol.org/donate-to-tlc.html. We take both monetary donations and non-cash items like automobiles, stocks and property. Texas Litter Control is a Texas Non Profit Corporation and a 501c3 public charity. All donations are deductible to the full extent allowed by law. If you have any questions about this program, feel free to contact us at 832-510-7622 or reggie@texaslittercontrol.org.