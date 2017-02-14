Texas Prepaid Tuition Program Enrollment Deadline Approaches

AUSTIN) — Texas families can lock in the cost of undergraduate tuition at Texas public colleges and universities by enrolling their children in the tax-advantaged Texas Tuition Promise Fund® prior to the close of the current enrollment period, which ends Feb. 28.

The Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, allows participants to prepay undergraduate tuition and school-wide required fees for a four-year degree, two years of community college or just a few semesters at Texas public colleges and universities by purchasing tuition units.

“I’m encouraging Texas families and individuals to remember the upcoming deadline to prepay and lock in today’s rates for all or some future tuition at any two- or four-year Texas public college or university,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.

Enrollment in the program at 2016-17 prices closes the last day in February. This deadline extends to July 31 for children younger than 1. The next annual enrollment period begins Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college costs for the 2017-18 academic year.

Complete plan information, current prices, enrollment forms and more are available online at TuitionPromise.org, or call 1-800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.