THANSKGIVING DAY MEALS BEING SERVED AROUND THE AREA:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ON THANKSGIVING DAY:

CONROE VFW POST 4709, AT 1303 WEST SEMANDS IN SERVING DINNER BEGINNING AT TWO PM

SALVATION ARMY IN CONROE, LOCATED AT 304 AVENUE E, IS SERVING A MEAL FROM TEN-THIRTY AM TO TWO PM

WALKER COUNTY THANKSGIVING DAY

GOOD SHEPHERD MISSION, LOCATED AT 1005 Martin Luther King Dr. IN HUNTSVILLE, IS SERVING AT NOON AND SIX PM

FAMILIES FEEDING FAMILIES IS HAPPENING ON WEDNESDAY FROM ELEVEN AM TO THREE PM

AT THE CHRISTBRIDGE FELLOWSHIP, LOCATED AT 29510 TEXAS 249 IN TOMBALL