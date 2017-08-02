Thefts at Verizon Stores in Conroe

On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at approximately 8:00 pm, Conroe Police Officers responded to a theft that just occurred at the Verizon store located at 206 S. Loop 336W. Four black males entered the store and committed a theft of two cellular phones from a display.

While officers were on location at this business, a second call was dispatched at approximately 8:08 pm for a theft that just occurred at the Verizon store located at 1140 FM 3083. Four black males entered the store and committed a theft of a customer’s cellular phone that was unattended on a counter. The four black males then fled the location in a black Grand Prix four door car with an unknown paper license plate. No force or weapons were used at either theft.

This case is currently under investigation and no further information is available to be released at this time.