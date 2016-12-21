Three Arrested at Apartment Complex in South Montgomery County following an assault and robbery

On Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at approximately 5:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were flagged down in reference to two suspicious persons running through an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Tangle Brush, in the Woodlands, Texas. Reportedly the two males were witnessed running through the apartment complex carrying a large bag of marijuana after assaulting another male.

One of the reported suspicious persons was located by a patrol deputy. This individual, when seeing the deputy, fled from him through the apartment complex. This individual was eventually detained after a brief foot chase. The second suspicious person was additionally located in the same apartment complex. There were several witnesses in the apartment complex that reported seeing the two males detained, assaulting another male and taking a bag from him. Some witnesses identified the bag containing what they described as marijuana. While interviewing these two individuals, a call came in that a male complainant in another apartment complex, on the same street, was reporting being assaulted by the two males that were being detained and interviewed.

After an investigation, it was determined that the complainant at the second apartment complex was attempting to sell marijuana to the two males that were being detained. The male attempting to sell the marijuana to the two males was beaten and robbed of marijuana in his possession.

Additional marijuana that was not stolen by the suspects was located in the complainant’s car.

At the conclusion of the initial investigation, the two males that were originally detained were arrested and charged with robbery. The individual that was robbed of his marijuana was charged with possession of marijuana.

Arrested:

Colton Curbello, (date of birth 12/01/1997) Charged with possession of marijuana

Jacques Gerald Blair, (date of birth 11/01/1991) Charged with robbery

Boris Avelle Lee, (date of birth 04/13/1993) Charged with robbery.