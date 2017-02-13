Three Arrested in South Montgomery County for Possessing Meth, Marijuana and Illegal Prescription Drugs

Possession of Narcotics:

On 02-10-2017 the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office responded to the 29500 of Legends Pine in Spring in regards to a welfare check. Upon arrival deputies determined through the course of their investigation that a search warrant was needed to process the home for possible narcotics.

After obtaining and serving the search warrant several suspects were taken into custody, arrested on scene were Summer Jameson, John Wofford and Amber Black. The Constable’s Office filed possession charges on all three for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and illegal prescription medications.

All three individuals were booked into the Montgomery County jail and are awaiting trial.