Three People Arrest following Search of a Home on Forestview in Magnolia

by | Mar 15, 2017 | Local News

 

On March 14, 2017 The Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables executed a search warrant at 21361 Forestview in Magnolia. Approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine and three arrests were made. Michael Schumann, 45, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and a felony warrant for delivery of a controlled substance. April Ellis, 38, and Troy Kelton, 44, were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance. All three were transported are currently in Montgomery County Jail.