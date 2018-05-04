TOMBALL CITY COUNCIL TO MEET MAY SEVENTH

Attached please find the agenda and agenda packets for the May 7, 2018 Annual Tomball Legacy Fund Meeting at 5:30 p.m., the May 7, 2018 Regular City Council Meeting at 6:00 p.m. and the May 8, 2018 SPECIAL Council Meeting at 5:30 p.m. to Canvass the May 5, 2018 Election.

Agendas and agendas packet for City Council meetings are also available on the City’s website, under City Council/Current and Recent City Council Agendas, at http://www.ci.tomball.tx.us/Archive.aspx?AMID=38 and on the NovusAgenda site as well – http://tomball.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/.