TOMBALL POLICE DEPARTMENT Weekly Media Summary January 01, 2017 – January 07, 2017

ARRESTS:

Driving While Intoxicated:

On 01/01/2017, Cpl. Manickas arrested a 25 year old man from Houston for Driving While Intoxicated.

On 01/01/2017, Officer Finney arrested a 20 year old man from Tomball for Driving While Intoxicated.

Theft:

On 01/02/2017, Officer Orr arrested a 17 year old woman from Tomball for Theft. Officer Orr was dispatched to the 14400 block of FM 2920 regarding a suspect who was detained for theft. The suspect was arrested without incident and the property was recovered.

On 01/07/2017, Officer Swinghammer arrested an 18 year old woman from Tomball and a 19 year old man from Montgomery for Theft. Officer Swinghammer was dispatched to the 14200 block of FM 2920 regarding two detained suspects. Both suspects were arrested without incident and the property was recovered.

OFFENSE REPORTS:

Burglary:

On 01/02/2017, Officer Tikal responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 200 block of E. Main. The unit had been broken into. At this time, it is unknown what items are missing.

On 01/06/2017, Officer Pommer responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 22100 block of Hufsmith-Kohrville. A utility vehicle valued at $10,000 was stolen.

Theft:

On 01/07/2017, Officer Swinghammer responded to a theft in the 14300 block of FM 2920. Household items valued at over $1200 were stolen.

Auto Theft:

On 01/02/2017, Officer Flores responded to an Automobile Theft in the 14000 block of FM 2920. A Chevy Silverado valued at approximately $2,000 was stolen.

On 01/03/2017, Officer Flores responded to an Automobile Theft in the 14300 block of FM 2920. A Suzuki motorcycle was stolen.

On 01/04/2017, Officer Williams responded to an Automobile Theft in the 29800 block of Tomball Pkwy. A Toyota Tacoma valued at approximately $15,000 was stolen.

On 01/05/2017, Officer Sparks responded to an Automobile Theft in the 600 block of Holderrieth. A GMC Sierra valued at approximately $12,000 was stolen.