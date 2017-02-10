TOTAL CLOSURE OF I-45 GULF FREEWAY PLANNED THIS WEEKEND

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation will complete the final lane configurations on the southbound mainlanes of the I-45 S Gulf Freeway project from Dixie Farm Rd. to Nasa Bypass as well as other miscellaneous work. To complete the work, a total closure of the southbound mainlanes will take place beginning tomorrow night.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, February 10 through 5 a.m., Monday, February 13, the I-45/Gulf Freeway southbound mainlanes from Scarsdale to Nasa Bypass will be closed.

Motorists traveling southbound will need to exit the mainlanes at Scarsdale and detour to the frontage road through the Nasa 1 intersection. Motorists can re-enter the mainlanes at the Nasa Bypass/Nasa Rd. 1 entrance ramp.

Motorists should expect delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. All intersections between FM 1959/Dixie Farm Rd and Nasa Rd 1 will have uniformed police officers on duty to assist with the flow of traffic.

Once the closure is complete the five southbound mainlanes will open. The entrance and exit ramps from Scarsdale to Nasa Bypass will also be in their final configuration.

The northbound mainlanes will remain unaffected by this weekend’s traffic switch and remain at 3 lanes. A future traffic switch is planned to address the final configuration of the northbound mainlanes.

The entire project is scheduled for completion by 2018.