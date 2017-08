Total Closure of Westbound Westpark Tollway from Post Oak to US 59 South

The westbound Westpark Tollway will be completely closed from Post Oak to FM 1464 beginning Saturday, August 19 at 6 a.m. through Monday, August 21 at 5 a.m.

During the closure, overhead signage will be replaced and pavement work will be completed along this stretch of the tollway.

All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other events. For the most up-to-date information regarding this and other HCTRA project lane closures, access information at Houston TranStar.