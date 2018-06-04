THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (May 16, 2018) – Don’t miss The Woodlands Township Emergency Preparedness Event on June 9, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd. Residents and employees in The Woodlands have a chance to learn how to be prepared for a hurricane or any emergency by attending the free annual event produced by The Woodlands Township Neighborhood Watch with Presenting Sponsor CenterPoint Energy. Drop by the free event for the whole family and find out what you can do to be prepared and what’s new.
Participants from Montgomery Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are expected to attend, along with public safety organizations, community organizations and sponsors to answer resident questions about emergency preparedness. Drawing items, giveaways, handouts and snacks will be provided while they last. Presentations will be held throughout the event, including Hurricane Predictions for 2018 by a forecaster from the National Weather Service. Attendees may learn Hands-Only CPR and earn credit for their village for the Hands-Only CPR Village Challenge.
Children and adults will have a chance to climb on a fire truck, patrol car, ambulance and specialized emergency equipment and a bucket truck from CenterPoint Energy. Attendees may also learn about emergency volunteer opportunities in the area, find information toward scout badges and view short comprehensive emergency preparedness videos for our region. Sign up for emergency notifications with The Woodlands Township and Montgomery County 9-1-1.
All participants and presentations are subject to change. This is a rain or shine event indoors and outdoors, so in case of inclement weather, some activities may be cancelled or moved indoors.
For more information, please contact The Woodlands Township at 281-210-3800 or email neighbor@thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov.
Photo: Public safety professionals will be on hand with specialized emergency vehicles and equipment at the Township’s Emergency Preparedness Event on Saturday, June 9, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2801 Technology Forest Blvd. in The Woodlands.