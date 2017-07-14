Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure Of I-10 East Freeway

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing bridge deck repairs on I-10 East Freeway eastbound at Gellhorn Drive in east Houston this weekend. A total closure of all eastbound mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway at Gellhorn will take place Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. until Monday, 17 at 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling eastbound on IH 10 East Freeway will be detoured to the Gellhorn exit, follow the frontage road to enter the I-610 East Loop southbound mainlanes, take the Turning Basin exit, continue on Turning Basin, U-turn at I-610 East Loop to reach the mainlanes of I-610 East Loop northbound to the I-10 East Freeway eastbound mainlanes.

The I-10 East Freeway eastbound entrance from ramp from McCarty Street/ US-90 Alternate will also be closed Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. until Monday, 17 at 5 a.m.

Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. For more information on scheduled lane closures in the Houston District contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077.

Also be sure to visit the Houston TranStar website at www.houstontranstar.org for a complete of list of Houston District closures. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHoustonPIO.