Traffic Impacts from the Ironman in The Woodlands this Saturday, April 22nd

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (April 6, 2017) – More than 2,500 participants and 4,000 community volunteers will be participating in the Memorial Hermann Ironman Texas Triathlon in The Woodlands set for Saturday, April 22, 2017. All residents are advised to be aware of the traffic management plan in effect on race day.

Information on the race route can be viewed on the downloadable map below. The Traffic Impact PDF shows the race route and has information on road closures and detours. The phone number to call for traffic concerns is 281-706-4505. All residents are encouraged to use these resources to plan accordingly for commuting issues on race day. For more information on the event itself, visit www.ironmantexas.com.

Event information:

www.ironmantexas.com

Traffic hotline: 281-706-4505