TRAFFIC NOTICE: Beginning January 3, 2017, the San Jacinto River Authority will begin a construction project to replace a section of water line.

The project will necessitate the closure of one southbound lane of Grogan’s Mill Drive at the intersection of Woodlands Parkway. In addition, some turn lanes will have to be closed or modified to accommodate the construction. Residents are encouraged to plan travel accordingly. Details:bit.ly/2iFqmoQ.