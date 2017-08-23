TROPICAL DEPRESSION HARVEY [from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Tropical Depression Harvey is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm, potentially a category 1 hurricane, Friday along the Texas Coast. The forecast is that it will make landfall, slow down and then move slowly east or northeast across the area on Monday. Rainfall amounts for Montgomery County will vary from 6 inches to 15 inches.

Montgomery County could experience tropical-storm forced winds as early as Friday. Make sure you bring your pets indoors, tie down any lawn furniture or ornaments that could become hazardous.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, elected officials and our partners will continue to monitor the conditions of Harvey and update when necessary.

To receive emergency alerts to your phone or email from Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, register at https://www.smart911.com/. When you are creating your profile, you must check the box next to Share my Smart911 Profile with TX-Montgomery-County-911 to support emergency preparedness.

Stay informed and monitor conditions for Montgomery County and the surrounding area on the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website www.mctxoem.org, NOAA Weather Radio, KStar 99.7FM or your favorite news source for vital weather related information.