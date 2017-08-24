Tropical Storm Harvey Update- [from ABC 13]

Harvey has developed into a Tropical Storm in the southern Gulf of Mexico and is gaining strength as it moves north-northwest at 10 mph. The National Hurricane Center has just issued a 7 a.m. update. TS Harvey now has sustained winds of 60 mph.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to Matagorda.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from north of Matagorda to High Island Texas.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass.

The moisture from Harvey is expected to bring widespread heavy rain and flooding to southeast Texas starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. Major flooding is possible.

A prolonged heavy rain event is likely for our area beginning Friday and persisting into early next week. It is likely some areas will see 10-15 inches of rain, with some spots getting over 25″.

The NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch beginning from late tonight through Sunday morning for Jackson, Colorado, Matagorda and Wharton counties. Storms that develop could repeatedly move over the same locations and potentially produce rainfall rates of two to four inches per hour. As Harvey stalls over southeast Texas, expect more Flood Watches to be issued.