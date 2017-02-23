Two Suspects arrested for multiple Woodlands burglaries

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has completed a two month investigation into twenty three (23) Burglary of Habitation cases that occurred in The Woodlands Township. The burglaries occurred in early December 2016 and continued into late January of 2017.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), and the MCSO Detective Division, identified Javin Monk and Roderick Cosey as being involved in the burglaries. Detectives learned that an item taken in one of the burglaries was used in Harris County. As a result of this information, investigators were led to the suspect’s residences and vehicles in Harris County.

On February 22, 2017, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with the assistance of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and the U. S. Marshal’s Office, executed arrests and search warrants for, Javin Monk and Roderick Cosey. During the execution of these warrants, three guns were recovered, one being reported stolen from Houston Police Department. Along with the weapons, narcotics, counterfeit currency and numerous other items believed to be stolen from The Woodlands, were also recovered.

Both subjects were transported from Harris County to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail without incident and have been charged with burglary of a habitation. This investigation is ongoing. Other suspects may be developed and further charges are being considered.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime, is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).