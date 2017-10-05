TxDOT USES INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE TO URGE DRIVERS TO MAKE A SOBER RIDE PART OF THEIR GAME-DAY PLAN ‘Plan While You Can’ campaign aims to reverse trend in alcohol-related crashes during football season

Oct. 5, 2017 AUSTIN – With college and professional football seasons in full swing, the Texas Department of Transportation’s statewide “Plan While You Can” campaign reminds fans to make a sober ride part of their game-day plans. “Football is big in Texas and while fans make plans to attend games, watch parties and tailgating events, we also strongly urge them to plan for a sober ride,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “Before you drink, make a game plan to get home safely. It’s a decision that could save lives.” During the 2016 football season,* there were 10,494 alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas. Those crashes resulted in 424 fatalities and 996 serious injuries. The “Plan While You Can” campaign includes a statewide tour featuring an interactive dodgeball game where participants avoid incoming “footballs” as virtual drinks are added to the screen. As more drinks are added, participants experience how drinking can slow their reaction times as on-screen avatars begin responding more slowly to their players’ movements. The experience will be stopping at nine Texas college football games throughout the fall. While drivers under the influence of alcohol risk killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, they also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. It’s also illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to consume alcohol. As always, TxDOT strongly encourages everyone to plan for a sober ride before going out. Visit SoberRides.org to find alternatives to drinking and driving, such as: Designating a sober driver.

Contacting a cab or ride-share service.

Using mass transit.

Asking a sober friend or family member for a ride home.

Spending the night. *Sept. 3, 2016 – Feb. 5, 2017

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). This information was received and processed by the department as of Sept. 18, 2017.