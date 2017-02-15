U.S. Forest Service waives day-use fees for Presidents’ Day

The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas is waiving day-use fees at recreation sites Feb. 20 for Presidents’ Day.

“Our public lands are open to everyone, and we hope these free days offer an incentive to all people to visit any of the 193 million acres of land held in trust for their enjoyment and use,” U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell said.

No fees are charged at any time on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands. Approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free.

Camping fees remain in effect, but day-use fees will be waived on Feb. 20 at these recreation areas and trails:

Angelina National Forest – Caney Creek and Townsend.

Sabine National Forest – Haley’s Ferry, Ragtown, East Hamilton, Indian Mounds, Lakeview and Willow Oak.

Davy Crockett National Forest – Ratcliff Lake and Piney Creek Horse Trail.

Sam Houston National Forest – Cagle Boat Ramp, Scotts Ridge Boat Ramp and the Multi-Use Trail.

Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands – Coffee Mill Lake, Bois d’Arc Trail, Black Creek Lake, Valley View and TADRA.

For more information, visit us on the web at www.fs.usda.gov/texas