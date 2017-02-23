UPDATE-MURDER INVESTIGATION AND SHOOTING INCIDENT IN JACOBS RESERVE

Deputies with The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 74 Chestnut Meadow, Conroe, Texas in reference to a stabbing. Shortly after 5:30 am, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Communications received a 911 call from an 11-year old boy at 74 Chestnut Meadow advising his father was stabbing his mother with a knife. Deputies arrived on the scene in less than eight minutes, and were met at the front door by the 11 year old boy. Deputies observed the boy to be covered in blood. At that time, Deputies entered the residence, announcing their presence, and were quickly confronted by the knife wielding suspect in the master bedroom. Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the knife, which he refused and instead advanced toward one of the deputies with the knife in a threatening manner. The Deputies, fearing for their lives, discharged their firearms striking the suspect multiple times. Both the suspect and victim were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 11 year old boy is in the custody of immediate family and was interviewed by law enforcement with the assistance of Children’s Safe Harbor.

During the investigation, detectives located an eight page note signed by suspect, in the living room area of the residence. The note was written in cursive writing and detailed what the suspect wanted to happen in the aftermath of the murder. The note was addressed to his children and contained explicit instructions on what to do with the house, vehicles, and other assets. The note also apologized for what happened.

The two Deputies who discharged their weapons are identified as Deputy Zach Vercher, a seven year veteran of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Deputy Brett Veith, an 11 year veteran of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Clearly our thoughts and prayers go out, not only to the families of both the victim and the suspect, but to the Deputies who were forced to use their weapons because of the suspect’s actions. The Deputies will be placed on paid administrative leave per policy, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The next of kin have been notified and the identities of the persons involved have been confirmed as:

Deceased/Victim:

Rose Blake (B/F) DOB 01-28-73

Deceased/Suspect:

Medger Blake (B/M) DOB 04-26-78