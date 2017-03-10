Update Ongoing Homicide Investigation Sweet Bay Street

On March 9, 2017, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office – Major Crimes Unit, in partnership with the Texas Rangers, obtained arrest warrants on Christopher Stogsdill (W/M) DOB 4-6-90 and Sierra Diaz (H/F) DOB 5-20-96 in connection with the murder of Shelby Trotnic on Sweet Bay Street. Trotnic was murdered by a gunshot wound to the head on DATE.

Through the investigation, Detectives learned that Stogsdill and Diaz resided with the victim, Shelby Trotnic.

Detectives, using numerous investigative resources, were able to ascertain that Sotgsdill and Diaz were in Aurora, Colorado. Detectives with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers contacted local law enforcement in Aurora, Colorado for assistance. Those officers were able to locate Stogsdill and Diaz and arrest them without incident on March 9, 2017. The suspects were found in the 2005 Dodge Ram Truck that was previously mentioned in early requests for information.

Traveling with Diaz and Stogsdill were Diaz’s, two infant children. The children are in the custody of Child Protective Services in Aurora, Colorado and arrangements are being made to return the children to family, in Texas.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit and Texas Rangers are in Aurora, Colorado to interview both suspects regarding their involvement in the Homicide of Shelby Trotnic.

A murder warrant was issued for Stogsdill by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s and a warrant for Child Endangerment was issued for Diaz due to the living conditions present at the residence on Sweet Bay Street.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Rand Henderson extends a debt of gratitude to his office, The Texas Rangers, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Division of Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force and the Aurora Police Department for locating and arresting Stogsdill and Diaz for taking these dangerous offenders out of our community.