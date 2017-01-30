UPDATED INFORMATION ON THE DEATH OF A 69-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO FELL INTO LAKE CONROE

On Monday January 30, 2017 a drowning occurred at the Lock Ness Marina RV resort located on Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. At approximately 10 am family members located the victim in the water near a boat dock. Family and neighbors contacted 911 and began administering CPR until EMS arrived. The life saving techniques were unsuccessful. The victim was last seen by family members at 9 am. The victim and family were visiting Lake Conroe and reside in Durango Colorado. The victim was a 69 year old male, with a history of medical issues. Judge Wayne Mack responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy. This was the first reported drowning on Lake Conroe for 2017.