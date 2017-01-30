On Monday January 30, 2017 a drowning occurred at the Lock Ness Marina RV resort located on Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. At approximately 10 am family members located the victim in the water near a boat dock. Family and neighbors contacted 911 and began administering CPR until EMS arrived. The life saving techniques were unsuccessful. The victim was last seen by family members at 9 am. The victim and family were visiting Lake Conroe and reside in Durango Colorado. The victim was a 69 year old male, with a history of medical issues. Judge Wayne Mack responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy. This was the first reported drowning on Lake Conroe for 2017.
UPDATED INFORMATION ON THE DEATH OF A 69-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO FELL INTO LAKE CONROE
by Beth O'Brien | Jan 30, 2017 | Local News