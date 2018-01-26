UPDATED – Special Session – Walker County Commissioners Court – Monday, January 29 2018

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION

MONDAY, JANUARY 29, 2018

2:00 P.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, Ipledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Annual Report for the Four Quarters October 1, 2016 thru September 30, 2017 Receive Financial Information as of January 24, 2018 for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 1monthly report for December 2017 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 monthly report for December 2017 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 monthly report for December 2017 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 monthly report for December 2017

STATUTORY AGENDA

Special Prosecution Unit

Discuss and take action on lease between the Special Prosecution Unit and Walker County for premises located at 340 Highway 75 North – Jack Choate

Purchasing

Discuss and take action to approve Amendment 1for Bid #C2360-18-003 Road Materials, Frost Crush Stone – Mike Williford

Auditor

Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen Commissioners Court Discuss and take action on office construction at the Precinct 3 facility – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on the purchase of an internally lit sign from Artek Signs for the Precinct 3 facility – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on soliciting bids for a padfoot/sheepsfoot roller to be purchased and maintained in the Road and Bridge General Fund – Commissioner Daugette

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session, Monday, January 29, 2018 – Agenda (cont’d)

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 26th day of January, 2018, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse.

I, the undersigned County Clerk,do hereby state that the above Notice of Meeting of the above named Commissioners’ Court, is a true and correct copy of said Notice, and I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the Courthouse Public Notices area of Huntsville, Walker County, Texas, at a place readily accessible to the general public at all times on the 26th day of January, 2018 and said Notice remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours proceeding the scheduled time of said meeting.

Dated this 26th day of January, 2018.