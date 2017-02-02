Vehicular Crimes Division – Super Bowl DWI Enforcement Campaign

With Super Bowl LI in Houston and 1 million people expected to attend some component of the Super Bowl experience over the 10-day period, starting today, February 2, 2017, Montgomery County law enforcement agencies will begin to conduct increased DWI enforcement to hopefully send a strong message to drivers that driving while intoxicated in Montgomery County will not be tolerated this Super Bowl weekend. These increased operations will continue through Monday, February 6, 2017. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, in conjunction with both state and local law enforcement agencies, will increase No Refusal Operations and DWI Enforcement throughout Montgomery County – from East to West. The goal of this initiative is to prevent traffic related crashes and deaths caused by impaired drivers.

During this time period, the District Attorney’s office, through their No Refusal TxDOT Grant, will provide nurses, prosecutors, investigators, and judges at various locations throughout the county to assist law enforcement in obtaining blood evidence in cases were a DWI suspect refuses to provide a scientific sample. The process is simple, but effective:

1) an officer makes a DWI arrest and asks the suspect for a breath or blood sample; 2) if the suspect refuses, the officer then meets with a prosecutor who drafts a search warrant for the suspect’s blood; 3) the warrant is sent to an on-call judge who will review the warrant for probable cause; 4) if probable cause is found, a nurse will then take a sample of the DWI suspect’s blood.

These No Refusal Operations ensure that scientific evidence is obtained in all DWI cases and provides the prosecution with strong evidence of guilt or innocence. Many Montgomery County law enforcement agencies have committed to increasing the number of officers on the streets to catch as many impaired drivers as possible. Some of the participating agencies include:

Conroe Police Department Magnolia Police Department Willis Police Department

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Department of Public Safety

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Pct. 4 Constables Office

Roman Forest Police Department

Montgomery County by the Numbers (2010 to 2015):