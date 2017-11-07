Salute to Our Veterans

November 10
Time:
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Website:
http://www.conroeisd.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/PosterPaged.pdf

Venue

Woodforest Bank Stadium
19115 David Memorial Dr, 
Shenandoah, TX 77385United States+ Google Map
Montgomery ISD
Willis ISD

Veteran’s Day Program

What
Veteran’s Day Program
When
11/13/2017, 9:00 AM  10:00 AM
Where
Cafeteria

Copy to Google Calendar  •  Download iCal Event

Cedric C. Smith Elementary School

Veteran’s Day Program

What
Veteran’s Day Program
When
11/9/2017, 9:00 AM  10:00 AM

Copy to Google Calendar  •  Download iCal Event