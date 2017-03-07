Victim Rescued by Firefighters Continues to Recover – 62 year old female was found by Firefighters in home’s bedroom suffering from burns and smoke inhalation

Just before 5pm Sunday afternoon, a neighbor called Montgomery County 911 and reported smoke coming from a home in the 2400 block of Ripplewood Drive in the Carriage Hills subdivision off FM 1488.

The first crew of firefighters soon arrived from the Needham Fire Department and were told that the homeowner may still be inside. The crew from Engine 64 entered the home and found a fire in the living room, with heavy smoke conditions throughout the home.

The crew located the home’s occupant, 62 year old Donna Russell, in the bedroom of the home. Ms. Russell was disoriented and suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. Firefighters quickly rescued her from the home and handed her over to waiting Paramedics with the Montgomery County Hospital District. Paramedics began treatment at the scene and transported her in critical condition to the burn unit at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Houston Medical Center. Her condition has since stabilized and she is expected to survive her injuries.

Fire Investigators from the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene and began an investigation as soon as the fire was brought under control. Investigators have determined that the fire originated in a small sofa in the living room, and are working to determine its cause. Investigators have not been able to interview the victim and at this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.