Walker County Commissioners Court to hold Meeting July 24th

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner,, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHlliE

Commissione , Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

MONDAY, JULY 24, 2017

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

€ertifica tion that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. 0f the Texas Government Code.

GEN ERAL ITEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

€itizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Ap rove Minutes from the Regular Session of Commissioners Court held July 10, 2017 Approve Minutes from the Special Session of Commissioners Court held July 17, 2017 Re’ceive Financiallnformation as of July 18, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive County Clerk monthly report for June 2017 Receive District Clerk monthly report for June 2017 Receive Walker County Appraisal District monthly tax collection report for June 2017 Receive Maintenance Report for June 2017 Receive Planning and Development Report for June 2017 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 1monthly report for June 2017 1 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 monthly report for June 2017 11. Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 monthly report for June 2017 1 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 monthly report for June 2017

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management

Discuss and take action on applying for 2015 Floods CDBG-DR Funding – Butch Davis Treasurer Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 7/10/17 – 7/17/17 – Amy Klawinksy Discuss and take action on 2017-2018 Renewal Notice and Benefit Consultation – Amy Klawinsky Purchasing Discuss and take action on Election Systems and Software Ballot Processing, Printing and Mailing Services Agreement – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of Contract Pharmacy Services through lnterlocal agreement with Taylor County ITB 2013-104 – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-13-004, Inmate Phone System, Legacy Inmate Communications – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of 2014-001,Generator Maintenance,McCaffety Electric – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-14-003, Auction Services, Lone Star Auctioneer – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-15-005, Jail Food, Five Star Correctional Services – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-16-001, Debris Management, CrowderGulf – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-16-006, Gasoline & Ultra Low Diesel Fuel, Brence Marketing Corp – Mike W’lliford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-17-003, Oils & Emulsions, Cleveland Asphalt Products, Inc – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-17-003, Oils & Emulsions, Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-17-004, Hydrated Lime, Austin White Lime Company – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-16-003, EMS Insurance, VFIS – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-17-004, Hydrated Lime, Pavers Supply – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of 2015-001, Mowing ROW Precinct 2, Roy Walker – Mike Williford Auditor Discuss and take action on Claims and Invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen

J u ly 20, 2017 Page 1of 2

Walker County Commissioners Court – Regular Session, Monday, July 24, 2017 – Agenda (cont’d)

Commiss)oners Court

Discuss and take action on approving Kimberly Kembro as Director representing Huntsville and Walker County on the Bo’ard for Bluebonnet Groundwater Conservation District – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on the VINE Maintenance Service Agreement Renewal Notice beginning September 1, 2017 thru August 31, 2018 – Judge Pierce Discuss Employee Injury Report – Judge Pierce

Budget Workshop

Discuss proposed budget for the fiscal year October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commiss oners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the rtteet ing covered j)y this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any llnd all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN

On this 20th day of July,2017,the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted on the main of the Wa lker County Courtouse.

I,the undersigned County Clerk, do hereby state that the above Notice of Meeting of the above named Commissioners’ Court, is a true and correct copy of said Notice, and I posted a true and correct copy of said Notice on the Courthouse door of Huntsville, Walker County, Texas, at a place readily accessible to the general public at all times on the 20th day of July, 2017 and said Notice remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours proceeding the scheduled time of said meeting.