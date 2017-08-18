Walker County Commissioners Court to hold Special Session August 21st

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT
1100 University Avenue
Huntsville, Texas 77340
936-436-4910
DANNY PIERCE
County Judge
DANNY KUYKENDALL
Commissioner, Precinct 1
RONNIE WHITE
Commissioner, Precinct 2
AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION
MONDAY, AUGUST 21,2017
1:30 P.M.
ROOM 104
BILL DAUGETIE
Commissioner, Precinct 3
JIMMY D. HENRY
Commissioner, Precinct 4
CALL TO ORDER
- Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is
- Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.
GENERAL ITEMS
- Prayer – Pastor James Necker
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”
- Citizen Input
CONSENT AGENDA
- Receive Financial Information as of August 15, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017
DEPARTMENT REPORTS
None
STATUTORY AGENDA
Emergency Management
- Discuss and take on Walker County Burn Ban – Butch Davis Juvenile Services
- Discuss and take action on Amendment to Walker County and HGAC contract increasing funds by $3,700 resulting in an amended contract price of $11,900 -Jill Saumell
Special Prosecution Unit
|
- Discuss and take action on Special Prosecution Unit remodel of 51
Floor, First National Bank Building. Cost of the build
out to be split between First National Bank and Special Prosecutors Unit – Laura Yosko
- Discuss and and take action on lease agreement between Hill & Stephenson, and Walker County Special Prosecution Unit – Laura Yosko
Tax Assessor Collector
- Discuss and take action on Texas Department of Motor Vehicles 2018 optional county fees – Diana McRae Treasurer
- Discuss and take action on ICMA-RC changes to plan contact information form, plan coordinator form, and EZLINK Access Form – Amy Klawinsky
Purchasing
- Discuss electricity bills for Walker County Storm Shelter, Walker County Senior Center and Gibbs-Powell Houston Museum – Mike Williford
- Discuss and take action on disposal of FAS #11704 and FAS #11240, lost radios – Mike Williford
- Discuss and take action on Renewal 2014-036 Hydro Flow System Maintenance, BaCorp Contractors, – Mike Williford
- Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-14-002, Physician Services, Karl Mahaffey, MD P.A . – Mike Williford 12. Discuss and take action on Renewal of 2360-16-011, Appraisal Services, Erwin & Associates – Mike Williford
- Discuss and take action on purchase of replacement copier for Constable Central – Mike Williford Auditor
- Discuss and take action on Claims and Invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen Comryiissioners Court
l ( Discuss and take action by record vote to ratify the property tax revenue increase reflected in the Budget for Walker
‘. County for the fiscal year October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 as required by LGC 111.039 section c when adopting a budget that will require more revenues from property taxes than in the previous year.- Judge Pierce
16: Discuss and take action on any changes to be made to the budget filed with the County Clerk prior to adoption of the budget for October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 including reallocation of salaries and benefits categories between the County Judge department and the Planning and Development Department, reallocation of funds within the Constable Central department between the operations and the salaries and benefits categories, and reallocation of funds within the Central Court Costs department between the attorney line item and the line item for the Second Judicial Region
allocation – Judge Pierce
17, Discuss and take action on Order 2017-76 by record vote adopting the Budget for Walker County for the fiscal year October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 -Judge Pierce
- 1 Discuss and take action on Order 2017-77 by record vote adopting the tax rate for FY 2017 in the amount of $0.5815 ($0.5408 for operations and $0.0407 for debt) – the effective rate – Judge Pierce
Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session, Monday, August 21, 2017 – Agenda (cont’d)
18. Discuss and take action on Order 2017-77 by record vote adopting the tax rate for FY 2017 in the amount of $0.5815 ($0.5408 for operations and $0.0407 for debt) – the effective rate – Judge Pierce
- Discuss and take action on Order 2017-78 End of Year Fund Designation -Judge Pierce
- Discuss and take action on discontinuing the use of the Turner O’Banion caliche pit and returning the land to usable condition – Commissioner White
- Discuss and take action on revision to Walker County Personnel Policies regarding overtime for exempt employees Commissioner Daugette
- Discuss and take action on proposal to purchase computer based work order and maintenance program – Commissioner
Daugette
EXECUTIVE SESSION
If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:
Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.
Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person
Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.
Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties,
discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.
Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.
Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.
INFORMATION ITEMS
• Questions from the media
- Commissioners Court
ADJOURN