Walker County Commissioners Court to hold Special Session August 21st

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION

MONDAY, AUGUST 21,2017

1:30 P.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL ITEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Financial Information as of August 15, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

None

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management

Discuss and take on Walker County Burn Ban – Butch Davis Juvenile Services Discuss and take action on Amendment to Walker County and HGAC contract increasing funds by $3,700 resulting in an amended contract price of $11,900 -Jill Saumell

Special Prosecution Unit

Discuss and take action on Special Prosecution Unit remodel of 51

Floor, First National Bank Building. Cost of the build

out to be split between First National Bank and Special Prosecutors Unit – Laura Yosko

Discuss and and take action on lease agreement between Hill & Stephenson, and Walker County Special Prosecution Unit – Laura Yosko

Tax Assessor Collector

Discuss and take action on Texas Department of Motor Vehicles 2018 optional county fees – Diana McRae Treasurer Discuss and take action on ICMA-RC changes to plan contact information form, plan coordinator form, and EZLINK Access Form – Amy Klawinsky

Purchasing

Discuss electricity bills for Walker County Storm Shelter, Walker County Senior Center and Gibbs-Powell Houston Museum – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on disposal of FAS #11704 and FAS #11240, lost radios – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal 2014-036 Hydro Flow System Maintenance, BaCorp Contractors, – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on Renewal of C2360-14-002, Physician Services, Karl Mahaffey, MD P.A . – Mike Williford 12. Discuss and take action on Renewal of 2360-16-011, Appraisal Services, Erwin & Associates – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on purchase of replacement copier for Constable Central – Mike Williford Auditor Discuss and take action on Claims and Invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen Comryiissioners Court

l ( Discuss and take action by record vote to ratify the property tax revenue increase reflected in the Budget for Walker

‘. County for the fiscal year October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 as required by LGC 111.039 section c when adopting a budget that will require more revenues from property taxes than in the previous year.- Judge Pierce

16: Discuss and take action on any changes to be made to the budget filed with the County Clerk prior to adoption of the budget for October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 including reallocation of salaries and benefits categories between the County Judge department and the Planning and Development Department, reallocation of funds within the Constable Central department between the operations and the salaries and benefits categories, and reallocation of funds within the Central Court Costs department between the attorney line item and the line item for the Second Judicial Region

allocation – Judge Pierce

17, Discuss and take action on Order 2017-76 by record vote adopting the Budget for Walker County for the fiscal year October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 -Judge Pierce

1 Discuss and take action on Order 2017-77 by record vote adopting the tax rate for FY 2017 in the amount of $0.5815 ($0.5408 for operations and $0.0407 for debt) – the effective rate – Judge Pierce

Discuss and take action on Order 2017-78 End of Year Fund Designation -Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on discontinuing the use of the Turner O’Banion caliche pit and returning the land to usable condition – Commissioner White Discuss and take action on revision to Walker County Personnel Policies regarding overtime for exempt employees Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on proposal to purchase computer based work order and maintenance program – Commissioner

Daugette

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties,

discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

• Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN