WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO HOLD SPECIAL SESSION JULY 16TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

REVISED AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION JULY 16, 2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Financial Information as of July 10, 2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive Walker County Appraisal District monthly tax collection report for June 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management:

Discuss and take action on Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery – Butch Davis Discuss and take action on lnterlocal Cooperation Act Agreement between Walker The City of Port Arthur, the City of Groves, the City of Port Neches and the City of Nederland for Short-Term Shelter During an Evacuation – Butch Davis Discuss and take action on Memorandum of Understanding between Walker County and Huntsville ISD – Butch Davis

Tax Assessor Collector

Present petition results for Local Option Election for Justice Precinct 4 to Legalize – Diana McRae Purchasing Discuss and take action to issue requests for proposals and qualifications for services related to CDBG-Disaster Recovery

funds as administered by the General Land Office – Mike Williford

Discuss and take action on renewal of Bid #C2360-18-001 for Janitorial Supplies – Mike Williford Auditor Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen

Planning and Development

Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on cemetery access road Cotton Creek Cemetery Road – Pct. 2 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Dan Brown request for variance from TAC Chapter 33, Section B of the On-Site Sewage Facility Regulations regarding acceptable media for conventional drainfield for Permit # 2018-0010 ( C. Woods ) – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take on action on using the 2017-18 Contingency Fund and the 2017-18 Technology Fund to fund purchases of 22 supplemental requests submitted for consideration in the 2018-19 Fiscal Year budget – Commissioner Daugette Discuss and take action on approving payment of missing receipts for expenses incurred by First Assistant District Attorney, and reimbursement of said expenses to employee – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Resolution 2018-67, Texans Feeding Texans – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Proclamation 2018-68, National Society Sons of the American Revolution – Judge Pierce 1 Receive employee injury report – Judge Pierce

Budget Workshop

Review Goals and priorities for the Budget Year 2018-2019

Continue review and discussion of the budget

Review Financial and Other Policies

Page 1of 2

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session – Monday – July 16, 2018 – Revised Agenda (cont’d)

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices. Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court ADJOURN

On this 12th day of July, 2018, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Walker County Courthouse.