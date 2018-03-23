WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT TO HOLD SPECIAL SESSION MARCH 26TH

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA REGULAR SESSION

MONDAY, MARCH 26, 2018

9:00 A.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL ITEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Regular Session on March 12, 2018 Approve minutes from Commissioners Court Special Session on March 19, 2018 Receive Financial Information as of the month ended January 31, 2018 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018 Receive Financial Information posted as of March 21,2018 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Receive District Clerk monthly report for February 2018 Receive County Clerk monthly report for February 2018 Receive Treasurer Investment Report for February 2018 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 1monthly report for February 2018 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 monthly report for February 2018 1 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 monthly report for February 2018 Receive Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 monthly report for February 2018

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management

1 Discuss and take action on changes to the Storm Shelter Usage Policy and Fee Schedule – Sherri Pegoda Discuss March 18, 2018 Storm – Butch Davis

Treasurer

1 Discuss and take action on Disbursement Report for 03/12/18- 03/21/18 – Amy Klawinsky Discuss and take action on Affordable Care Act Reporting and Tracking Service Program Agreement (ARTS) – Amy Klawinsky

Purchasing

1 Discuss and take action on the purchase of Clarke MASOlSB Commercial walk behind floor scrubber for Walker County Maintenance to use at the Annex. To be paid from contingency funds, not to exceed $3,000 – Mike Williford Discuss/ take action dispose of the assets at auction FAS#10313, FAS#l0317, FAS#10318, FAS#10334, FAS#10376, FAS#10408, FAS#10421, FAS#10426, FAS#10429, FAS#11721, FAS#12198, FAS#12200, FAS#12203, FAS#10428, FAS#10353, FAS#10433, 2008 Ford F250 Seized Vehicle, & 2006 Ford F150 Seized Vehicle – Mike Williford 1 Discuss/ take action transfer FAS#10374 to IT department to replace FAS#10313 – Mike Williford Discuss/ take action transfer FAS#10375 to Maintenance department for additional vehicle within the department – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on approval of TAC Property Insurance renewal for the 1 h and 2781h Judicial Districts, CSCD, and

Walker County for the period of July 1, 2018 through July 12019 – Mike Williford

Auditor

Discuss and accept Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR-external audit report) for the fiscal year ending September 30, 201 Presented by Kyle Heinemann, Davis, Heinemann & Company, P.C. Discuss and take action on approving claims and invoices for payment – Patricia Allen

Planning and Development

Public hearing concerning [ P # 2018-007 ] Re-plat of Lots 1and 2 of the Tristin Lakes Subdivision, A. Moore Survey (A-

396) – F.M. 1374 – Pct. 2 – Andy Isbell

Discuss and take action on [P # 2018-007] Re-plat of Lots 1and 2 of the Tristin Lakes Subdivision, A.A. Moore Survey (A-

396) – F.M. 1374 – Pct. 2 – Andy Isbell

Discuss and take action on the plans for P # 2018-002 – Railhead Drive Road Project T. Bennett Survey ,A-68 – near F.M. 2296 & SH 75 S – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell

Discuss and take action on engineer ‘s estimate I bond amount for P # 2018-002 – Railhead Drive Road Project ,T. Bennett Survey, A-68 – near F.M. 2296 & SH75S – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Hoke # 2 Road – 2 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Applicat ion for Breviloba, LLC on Pool Road – 2 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Preston Road – 2 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Burnett Road – 2 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Bowden Road – Pct. 2 and 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Ball Road – Pct. 2 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Sandy Creek Farm Road – 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Stewart Road – 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Ranch Road – 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Old Houston Road – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Marion Lane – 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Rogers Road – 4 – Andy Isbell Discuss and take action on Utility Placement Application for Breviloba, LLC on Zion Road – Pct. 4 – Andy Isbell

Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on approving presentation for National County Government month, April 2018, activities for the month,and uploading presentation to the County’s website – Sonja Tennant Discuss and take action on request from the Samuel Walker Houston Museum & Cultural Center to waive 2018 taxes – Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Transfer of Ownership for Equipment from Gulf Coast Regional 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District to Walker County -Judge Pierce Discuss and/or approve Proclamation 2018-40, Larry McDugle Day, March 28, 2018 -Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on Proclamation 2018-41,Walker County Go Blue Day, April 6, 2018 – Judge Pierce

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations w ith a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court

ADJOURN