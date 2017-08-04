Walker County Commissioners Court to hold Special Session Monday, August 7th

WALKER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

1100 University Avenue

Huntsville, Texas 77340

936-436-4910

DANNY PIERCE

County Judge

DANNY KUYKENDALL

Commissioner, Precinct 1

RONNIE WHITE

Commissioner, Precinct 2

AGENDA SPECIAL SESSION

MONDAY, AUGUST 7, 2017

1:30 P.M.

ROOM 104

BILL DAUGETIE

Commissioner, Precinct 3

JIMMY D. HENRY

Commissioner, Precinct 4

CALL TO ORDER

Announcement by the County Judge whether a quorum is

Certification that public Notice of Meeting was given in accordance with the provisions of Section 001 et. Seq. of the Texas Government Code.

GENERAL I TEMS

Prayer – Pastor James Necker

Pledge of Allegiance

Texas Pledge – “Honor the Texas Flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible”

Citizen Input

CONSENT AGENDA

Receive Financial Information as of August 2, 2017 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

None

STATUTORY AGENDA

Emergency Management

Discuss and take action on Huntsville Memorial Hospital use of the Storm Shelter at no charge September 20, 2017 for Snake Bite Seminar – Butch Davis

District Clerk

Public Hearing Public Hearing on the District Court’s Technology Fund, GC 51, subchapter D, for the preservation and restoration of the District Clerk’s records – Robyn Flowers Discuss and take action on District Clerk’s Records Preservation Plan Discuss and take action on District Court Archive Fee of not more than $5 Discuss and take action on Records Technology Fee of not more than $10 Discuss and take action on District Clerk’s Records Management and Preservation Fee of $10 Treasurer Discuss and take action on approving payment of an exempt employee under Walker County Personnel Policy Manual 03, No. 22, Payment of Overtime for Exempt Employees – Amy Klawinsky

Purchasing

Discuss and take action on approval authorizing prepayment for local vendor to perform repairs to Jail gate – Mike Williford Discuss and take action on renewal of C2360-16-022, Professional External Auditing Services, Davis, Heinemann &

Company, P.C. – Mike Williford Auditor

Discuss and take action on Order 2017-73 amending the budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 1 Discuss and take action on Claims and Invoices submitted for payment – Patricia Allen

Planning and Development

Discuss I take action on request for variance to Walker County Regulations for Flood Plain Management and to the Walker County Order Adopting Rules for On-Site Sewage Facilities for property located at 159 Hardy Bottom Road – 4

– Andrew Isbell Commissioners Court

Discuss and take action on approval of Right of Way on Jones Road, Precinct 4, Owner, Cathryn Young – Commissioner Henry Discuss juror and public parking for Courthouse -Judge Pierce Discuss and take action on re-appointment of Commissioner Henry and Commissioner Kuykendall to the Walker County Public Safety Communications Center Executive Board – Judge Pierce

Budget Workshop

Discuss proposed budget for the fiscal year October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018

Walker County Commissioners Court – Special Session, Monday, August 7, 2017 – Agenda (cont’d)

EXECUTIVE SESSION

If during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, Commissioners Court shall determine that a closed meeting of the Court is required, then such closed meeting as authorized by Texas Government Code 551, sub-chapter D, will be held by the Commissioners Court at the date, hour, and place given in this notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this notice as the Commissioners Court may conveniently meet in such closed meeting concerning any and all subjects and for any and all purposes permitted by Chapter 551, sub-chapter D, inclusive of said Texas Government Code, including but not limited to:

Section 551.071 For the purpose of private consultation between the Commissioners Court and its attorney when the attorney’s advice with respect to pending or contemplated litigation settlement offers, and matters where the duty of the Commissioners Court counsel to his client pursuant to the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Open Meetings Act.

Section 551.072 For the purpose of discussion with respect to the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person

Section 551.073 For the purpose of deliberation regarding prospective gifts or to deliberate a negotiated contract for prospective gift or donation to the Commissioners Court or Walker County, if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the Commissioners Court in negotiations with a third person.

Section 551.074 For the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing.

Section 551.076 To discuss the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel or devices.

Section 551.086 Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations.

INFORMATION ITEMS

Questions from the media

Commissioners Court ADJOURN

On this 4th day of August, 2017, the Executive Administrator to the County Judge filed this notice, and was posted at the main entrance of the Wa ker C Courthpuse.

least 72 hours proceeding the scheduled time of said meeting.